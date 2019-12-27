OmiseGO (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.32 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00008559 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDCM, CoinBene and Bancor Network. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $88.32 million and approximately $42.13 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, B2BX, AirSwap, ABCC, Tokenomy, IDAX, BigONE, ZB.COM, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, TDAX, CoinTiger, Coinnest, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Upbit, Cobinhood, Independent Reserve, BitForex, TOPBTC, FCoin, IDEX, COSS, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BX Thailand, Poloniex, Zebpay, Liqui, Neraex, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Mercatox, BitBay, Koinex, Iquant, IDCM, Bitbns, Exmo, Ovis, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinone, CoinBene, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Hotbit, C2CX, Crex24, BitMart, Tidex, Huobi, Binance, Bit-Z, DDEX, DragonEX, GOPAX and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.