Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,264.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00013051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. Omni has a market cap of $538,652.00 and approximately $4,264.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00569693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009862 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,775 coins and its circulating supply is 562,459 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

