Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 59.2% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $577,971.00 and $1,026.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00014186 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00559429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010137 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,774 coins and its circulating supply is 562,458 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.