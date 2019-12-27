Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,814,000 after acquiring an additional 721,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMC opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

