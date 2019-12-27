On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.40

News headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:OTIV opened at $0.17 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

