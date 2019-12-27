ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Up 32.9% in December

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 28th total of 880,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

ONE Gas stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 386,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

