OneLedger Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.11 million and $411,208.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kucoin, UEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.05872140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001187 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,220,045 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.