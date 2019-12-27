Opacity Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $13,126.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Opacity has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00185002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.01252571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,104,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

