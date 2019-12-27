Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0007

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $756,934.00 and approximately $503.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00184987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01253341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.