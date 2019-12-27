OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the November 28th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Aegis set a $20.00 price target on shares of OpGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 662.90% and a negative net margin of 397.44%. On average, analysts expect that OpGen will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

