Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 28th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $146,800.00. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall acquired 5,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 and sold 27,143 shares valued at $401,016. Insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

OPNT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.48. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

