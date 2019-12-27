Opus Market Cap Tops $79,572.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a total market cap of $79,572.00 and $15.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.01219262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

