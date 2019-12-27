Opus (OPT) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Opus has a market cap of $77,325.00 and $10.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

