Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the November 28th total of 994,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,317. Orange has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Orange by 42.2% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 490,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orange by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orange by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orange by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orange by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

