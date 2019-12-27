ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.14% of ORBCOMM worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $456,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 18,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORBC shares. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $334.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.