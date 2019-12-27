Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Cap of $843,869.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $843,869.00 and $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062121 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00548418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00233637 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

