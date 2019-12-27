Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of analysts have commented on ORTX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

