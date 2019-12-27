Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 67.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Organovo by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,661,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 8,685,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ ONVO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 491,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.24. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Organovo had a negative net margin of 774.47% and a negative return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

