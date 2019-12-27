Origin Sport Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.60 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $4.60 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

