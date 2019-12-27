Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Up 129.6% in December

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the November 28th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $288,838.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $488,476.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 770,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 437,601 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 182,716 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 138,849 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

