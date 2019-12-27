ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 41.4% in December

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the November 28th total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

IX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ORIX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in ORIX by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

