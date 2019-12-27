Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Update

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 431,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 28th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Orthofix Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14,277.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

