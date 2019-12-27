O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of OEUR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

