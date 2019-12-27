O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUSM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

