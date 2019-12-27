Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Down 32.3% in December

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the November 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 924,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 2,392,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 142,518 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after acquiring an additional 995,706 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,692. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

