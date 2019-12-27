Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Short Interest Up 38.9% in December

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ OTTW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 13.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

