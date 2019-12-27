Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 3,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

