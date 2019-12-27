Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) Announces — Dividend of $0.50

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4999 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88.

