Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0963 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,186. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.