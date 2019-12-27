Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) Announces — Dividend of $0.10

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1015 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

OVM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,136. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.