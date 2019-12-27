Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) Announces — Dividend of $0.09

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:OVS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256. Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57.

