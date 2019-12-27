Own (CHX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $437,961.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Own has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $437,961.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Own has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. Own’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

