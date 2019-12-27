Oxycoin (OXY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $67,262.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00035478 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.