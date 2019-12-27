PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $4,854.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Graviex, Sistemkoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.