Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:HERD)

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of HERD stock remained flat at $$26.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

