Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of FJNK stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.31. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07. Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

