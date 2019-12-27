Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:IDY)

Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52. Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

