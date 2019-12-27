Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8172 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of USDY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. 2,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

