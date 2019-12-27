Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the November 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.91. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $118.89 million for the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

