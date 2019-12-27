Paragon (PRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $449,586.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Paragon has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Paragon has a total market cap of $449,586.00 and approximately $285.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00184842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.01249766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00119863 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

