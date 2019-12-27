Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 71,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKOH. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 996,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,181,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Park-Ohio by 153.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

