ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $72.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00063201 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085883 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00072677 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,253.02 or 1.00165340 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

