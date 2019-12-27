ParkinGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $233.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063792 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,379.70 or 1.00433889 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

