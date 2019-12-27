Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 619,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Parsons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $2,880,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at $64,178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at $52,272,000.

Shares of PSN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 134,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Parsons’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.