Patrick Dean Burns Sells 1,379 Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at C$383,476.20.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$36.47 and a twelve month high of C$49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.66.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

