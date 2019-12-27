Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PNBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

