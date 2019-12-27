Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATI opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $66.42 million, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of -0.15. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

