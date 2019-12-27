PAX Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $501,515.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,524.80 or 0.20779653 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $501,515.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.90 or 0.05900440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023535 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

