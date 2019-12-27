PAXEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $2,596.00 and $39.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004488 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

