PAYCENT Hits 1-Day Volume of $76,484.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $56,040.00 and $76,484.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01243044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

